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Trump doubts need for new Iran deal

Trump doubts need for new Iran deal
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not know whether Washington and Iran are returning to a full-fledged war, but told reporters that Iran "badly" wants to make a deal to cease escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

“They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they're worthy of making it. I don't know that they're going to honor the deal," Trump said.

When asked whether the U.S. and Iran are returning to full-scale military conflict, he responded: “I don’t know,” before adding that if the war resumed the U.S. would “win it very quickly.”

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