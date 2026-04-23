Trump expresses desire to renew contacts with Putin

US President Donald Trump has called for the resumption of direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a White House press conference.

"I'm not one of these guys who say they won't talk to him. I like talking to everybody. If you're a smart person, if you have control over your emotions and all the other things you need to be in control of... I'm somebody that believes in talking",

Trump said.

According to Trump, Washington continues working toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also confirmed that he had discussed extending an invitation to Putin for the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami this December.