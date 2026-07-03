Trump gives Iran 'week off' for Khamenei's funeral amid stalled talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Tehran is eager to settle with Washington, adding that the U.S. had paused negotiations to allow for the slain former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral processions, which officially began in Iran.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, the U.S. leader said he gave Iran a "week off" for the funeral of Khamenei.

"We knocked the hell out of Iran; they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave him a week off for a funeral because we're nice," Trump said.

Talks between the U.S. and Iran are currently paused, according to Qatari and Pakistani mediators, and would be scheduled to resume after the funeral commemorations.