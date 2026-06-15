Trump may release text of Iran agreement before signing

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that U.S. President Donald Trump may decide to release Washington’s agreement with Tehran before Friday.

“We already signed the deal digitally yesterday,” Vance said.

While he described “technical things” that continue to be negotiated, Vance said the administration plans to release the full text of the memorandum of understanding “this week.”

The agreement, which was electronically signed by leaders in the U.S. and Iran, is expected to be signed in person on Friday in Switzerland.