Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says G20 finance meeting very productive and positive

Trump says G20 finance meeting very productive and positive
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump said that “very productive and positive conversations” were held during a G20 Finance Ministers Meeting.

He praised the discussions at the two-day meeting, which brought together finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 economies.

“Very productive and positive conversations were had today at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Asheville,” Trump said.

The meeting was held on August 31-September 1 in the U.S. state of North Carolina as part of the U.S. presidency of the G20 in 2026.

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