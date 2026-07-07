Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says ceasefire 'is over' and dealing with Iran is 'waste of time'

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he believes the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran “is over,” following a series of strikes across the region.

"I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them any more," he said at a NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara when asked if the truce with Iran was now finished.

“It’s a waste of time dealing with them. As far as I'm concerned, it's over,” Trump said.

Trump said he’ll let his negotiators “keep talking if they want,” but added that the U.S. was wasting time talking with Iran, and voiced a desire to “do our business” instead of trying to pursue diplomacy.

"Frankly, I don't want to waste my time with them. Now, I'll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don't see it," Trump said.

The U.S. president’s latest comments followed the IRGC saying it had launched strikes on U.S. military targets across Bahrain and Kuwait in response to U.S. strikes on Iran.

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