Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says he maintains good relationship with Netanyahu

Trump says he maintains good relationship with Netanyahu
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US President Donald Trump has said he maintains a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite their differences over Iran.

He made the remarks in an interview with Axios.

According to Trump, he is building a positive dynamic with Israel, even as disagreements persist over the US-Iran peace process.

"Netanyahu and I get along very well",

Trump said.

The US president also said Netanyahu recognizes Washington's leadership role in international affairs.

Trump added that Netanyahu has requested a meeting, which is tentatively scheduled after next week's NATO summit in Ankara.

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