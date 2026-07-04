Trump says he maintains good relationship with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump has said he maintains a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite their differences over Iran.

He made the remarks in an interview with Axios.

According to Trump, he is building a positive dynamic with Israel, even as disagreements persist over the US-Iran peace process.

"Netanyahu and I get along very well",

Trump said.

The US president also said Netanyahu recognizes Washington's leadership role in international affairs.

Trump added that Netanyahu has requested a meeting, which is tentatively scheduled after next week's NATO summit in Ankara.