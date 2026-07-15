Iran reveals purpose of US strikes

Tehran believes the USA is using new strikes to weaken Iran's negotiating position, Ahmad Bakhshaesh Ardestani, a member of Iran's parliamentary National Security Committee said.

"The Pakistanis, Qataris, and even Türkiye are still making mediation efforts, but the Americans believe they can weaken Iran to some extent before future negotiations",

Ahmad Bakhshaesh Ardestani said.

According to Ardestani, the current escalation stems from a text that is not comprehensive enough, leaving room for differing interpretations, particularly regarding mechanisms for controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides have disagreed over which route vessels should take through the strait, with Iran insisting on its own corridor and the US favouring the Omani route, RIA Novosti reported