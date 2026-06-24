Trump seeks nearly 700 mln dollars for removal of Iranian uranium

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking $672 million to fund operations aimed at removing Iran’s enriched uranium and conducting inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities, Fox News reported, citing sources.

According to them, the amount is part of a broader $80 billion supplemental funding request, which U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has communicated to Republican members of the House of Representatives. Fox News noted that the funds are intended to cover the costs of the military operation against Iran and to replenish U.S. ammunition stockpiles.

The $672 million is expected to be allocated to the Department of Energy for operations aimed at depriving Iran of the ability to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, the removal and destruction of Iranian nuclear materials, including highly enriched uranium, as well as inspections on Iranian territory and support for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verification activities.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that U.S. inspectors would join IAEA representatives and travel to Iran to search for highly enriched uranium.