Trump wants to formalize Iran's nuclear program concessions in memorandum

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking written concessions from Iran in the nuclear sphere as part of a preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran, ABC News reported citing sources.

According to their information, Iranian negotiators verbally assured the United States that the Islamic Republic would eventually agree to a number of conditions regarding its nuclear program. However, the U.S. President, during a meeting in the White House Situation Room on May 29, considered the guarantees received from Tehran insufficient.

ABC News recalls that the subject of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is a memorandum of understanding that would officially extend the ceasefire, ensure the gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and establish a timeframe for further negotiations on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Last week, Iranian and U.S. negotiators agreed on a draft agreement that they believed would satisfy both the Trump administration and the Iranian authorities, the television channel adds. As noted, this version included a written commitment from Iran not to seek nuclear weapons but did not contain specific commitments regarding the nuclear program as a whole.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Trump had toughened the terms of the draft agreement on resolving the conflict with Iran and sent new proposals to Tehran for consideration.

The Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that the Islamic Republic's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful in nature and that Tehran has never wanted to possess an atomic bomb.