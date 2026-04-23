Trump wants to invite Putin to G20 Summit in US

US President Donald Trump plans to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, several White House officials told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

The invitation pertains to the G20 summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami.

According to the publication, Trump has not yet extended the invitation to the Russian leader.

Yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that no decision had been made regarding Vladimir Putin's possible participation in the G20 summit in the USA.