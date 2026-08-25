Trump warns Iran against placing mines in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran against placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump said.

He stressed there is a zero tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect.

According to the U.S. leader, the U.S. Space Force is closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Pickaxe Mountain and "the already destroyed three other nuclear sites" in Iran.

The U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow in June 2025.