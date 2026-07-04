Türkiye becoming address for peace and cooperation

Türkiye is strengthening its weight in the international system by hosting critical summits that shape world politics, including the NATO summit, the Organization of Turkic States summit and COP31, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

“With this historic responsibility we have undertaken in building regional stability and designing a common future, we are putting the seal of the future on global diplomacy for a fairer world. Türkiye will continue to be the permanent address of peace and cooperation,” Burhanettin Duran said.

According to him, Türkiye continues to be the voice of global conscience and diplomacy in every field, from mediation to humanitarian aid.

The NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 will focus on steps to increase defense investments, and the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts, he said.

The North Atlantic Council will convene on July 8, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the level of allied heads of state and government. Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.