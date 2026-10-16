Turkey targets 1 mln barrels per day in oil production

Turkey aims to raise oil production to 550,000 barrels per day, with plans to eventually increase the figure to 1 million barrels.

Turkey intends to increase its oil production to 1 million barrels in the longer term. By 2028, the national oil and gas company TPAO will raise the figure to 550,000 barrels, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

According to him, TPAO has doubled its production thanks to new fields, bringing the figure to 300,000 barrels per day. TPAO continues to search for new fields in the Black Sea. The company is also actively exploring potentially promising areas abroad.

"There is active oil exploration in Somalia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Hungary, Bulgaria, Oman and Libya," Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The minister noted that Turkey intends to continue exploration at the Sakarya field in the Black Sea and expand drilling operations in other areas of the Black Sea. There are also plans to expand operations in southeastern Turkey.