Turkey to raise transit fees through Bosphorus and Dardanelles

Turkish authorities will increase fees for vessel transit through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles by 15% from July 1 as part of the annual tariff revision.

The fee will rise to $6.7 per ton, NTV television reported.

Since July of last year, vessels transiting the Turkish straits have been charged $5.83 per ton. The fee is calculated based on vessel tonnage under the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates navigation through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles.

Turkish authorities have been increasing transit tariffs for vessels passing through the straits once a year since 2022. Prior to that, the fee stood at $0.8 per ton.

According to Turkey's Transport Ministry, more than 40,000 vessels passed through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in 2025. On average, fees collected per vessel range from $15,000 to $30,000. The proceeds are primarily used to finance coastal services, rescue operations, medical assistance, and the cleanup of maritime accidents.