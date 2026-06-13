Turkish and Pakistani Foreign Ministers discuss upcoming US-Iran deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed preparations for the US-Iran agreement during a telephone call, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry press service reported.

"An exchange of views on the regional situation took place, and the parties welcomed the encouraging progress towards reaching an agreement between the US and Iran",

the statement said.

The two ministers stressed the importance of ongoing diplomatic efforts and expressed belief that positive developments in US-Iran dialogue should pave the way for long-term security in the Middle East.

They agreed to maintain constant communication and work closely together amid the upcoming political processes.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the agreement is imminent, clarifying on his TruthSocial platform that the official signing is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.