Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish hotels become more affordable for Russian tourists

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© Photo: Maria Utkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Hotels in Türkiye have become more affordable for Russians this summer: prices have dropped by 20%. This is due to the outflow of European tourists.

Hoteliers in Türkiye have significantly reduced their accommodation prices this summer. Discounts can reach up to 20%, Taras Kobishchanov, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and CEO of Russian Express said.

According to Kobishchanov, great deals are emerging regularly. This year, events in the Middle East have significantly impacted prices, leading many European travelers, who typically plan their trips in advance, to abandon Turkish resorts.

However, expectations of better deals (discounts over 20%) may not materialize, as hoteliers are operating in a challenging economic environment, including a weakening lira and rising inflation, the expert noted.

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