Vestnik Kavkaza

Two tankers in Strait of Hormuz struck mines - IRGC

Two tankers in Strait of Hormuz struck mines - IRGC
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Two tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s approval struck mines and caught fire, the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite unit of Iran’s armed forces, said.

"Several hours ago, two tankers [in the Strait of Hormuz], which, at the instigation of the U.S. Army, disembarked their crews and were handed over to American agents for passage along an illegal route, hit mines, exploded, stopped, and were engulfed in flames," the statement said.

The IRGC stressed that recent U.S. strikes on southern Iran would in no way weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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