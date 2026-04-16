UAE invested 405 million dollars in Azerbaijan last year

Direct investment from the UAE into Azerbaijan in 2025 totaled $404.799 million, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This figure represents a 17.4% decrease (or $85.357 million less) compared to the previous year.

The UAE investments accounted for 6.1% of all foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan. Total foreign investment in the country for the year reached nearly $6.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani investment in other countries' economies rose by 43.4% year-on-year, reaching $2.528 billion.