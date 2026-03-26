UAE to join operation to reopen Strait of Hormuz - media

The UAE has decided to participate in an operation aimed at restoring shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and has notified its allies of its intention, according to the Financial Times.

The country is expected to deploy its naval forces as part of the operation.

"The main emphasis is on creating the broadest possible international force. There is no talk of entering a war with Iran",

a source told the publication.

Thus far, only Bahrain has supported the plan, while other countries have taken a more cautious stance.