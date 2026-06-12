UN Secretary-General urges Iran and US to intensify efforts for agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the escalation in the Middle East, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric urged all parties to return to full implementation of the ceasefire, warning that deterioration "could trigger a full resumption of the conflict, with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world, especially the most vulnerable countries."

Guterres encouraged Washington and Tehran to "redouble their efforts towards a peaceful, comprehensive and durable agreement that advances regional and international peace and security."