UN Security Council to consider IAEA resolution accusing Iran

The Board of Governors of the UN nuclear watchdog has passed a resolution accusing Iran of failing to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation commitments and referring the matter to the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The IAEA board said its “lack of information about previously declared nuclear material and access to facilities to verify it” is a “proliferation concern” that needs to be urgently addressed.

Iran has condemned the resolution, calling it baseless and politically motivated.

“This resolution was passed under political pressure from the US and its allies and in our view has no basis,” Iran’s representative to the UN in Vienna, Reza Najafi said.

According to him, Iran has been unable to provide inspectors safe access to its nuclear sites due to the ongoing conflict. However, he said Iran has “neither stopped nor suspended its safeguards obligations,” adding that “performance is currently impossible under continuing military operations and persistent threats”.

Tehran “will cooperate only to the extent that circumstances and safety permit”, the diplomat added.

The resolution was put forward by the United States, Britain, France and Germany. It has not been adopted unanimously: Russia, China and Niger voted against, 8 Board members abstained, and 23 voted in favor.