US, Iran agreed on text of peace agreement, Pakistan informs

Pakistani authorities announced that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement on the text of a peace agreement.

The US and Iran had reached a compromise on the text of a peace agreement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced.

He emphasized that these are not rumors, but reliable information. The prime minister stated that the parties had finalized the text of the peace agreement in writing.

Sharif added that Islamabad is currently working closely with Washington and Tehran to determine next steps.