US-Iran ceasefire should extend to Lebanon - Kallas

The resolution of the conflict around Iran should also apply to Lebanon, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has said.

She made the statement at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"We have of course discussed the issue of Lebanon and the ministers have indicated that Lebanon should be covered by the ceasefire",

Kallas said.

According to Kallas, Israel currently has no plans to withdraw its troops from Lebanese territory, a situation Brussels considers unacceptable.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs also noted that EU countries cannot impose sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Nevertheless, she added that the EU still has "no consensus" on the matter.