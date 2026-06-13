US-Iran deal opens new future for Middle East - Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed hope that the U.S.-Iran peace deal could lead to a reshaped Middle East, Fox News reported.

"If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years," Vance said.

The U.S. Vice President argued that the accord could help end regional conflict, encourage investment, and lower energy prices.

He called the agreement "a very big win for the American people" and said the administration would continue working to reduce energy costs and promote stability in the region.

“It’s going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people," Vance said.

The U.S. Vice President stressed that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.