US-Iran memorandum enters into force - Pakistani PM

The memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of the U.S. and Iran has entered into force, and Islamabad, acting as a mediator, has approved it, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

"I am honored to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the U.S. and Iran. The memorandum has been signed by honourable presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator," Sharif said.

According to him, the ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. will immediately lift the naval blockade.

The Pakistani prime minister thanked the leadership of the U.S. and Iran for their commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. He also praised the mediation efforts of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.