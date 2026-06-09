US-Iran talks focused on four key elements - report

The United States and Iran are discussing a long-term ban on uranium enrichment by the Islamic Republic as part of negotiations on a nuclear deal, with the restriction potentially lasting around 15 years, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials and diplomats familiar with the closed-door talks.

According to the newspaper, the sides have in recent weeks focused on four key elements of a potential agreement that Washington believes could curb Iran’s nuclear program for roughly 15 years.

"In the days before the latest flare-ups of violence in the Middle East, President Trump’s aides were negotiating with Tehran on four major elements of a nuclear agreement," the report reads.

One of the central issues is a halt to uranium enrichment. The U.S. initially pushed for a 20-year ban, while Iran proposed a 10-year period. American officials believe the sides could settle on a 15-year term.

The talks also cover reducing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, dismantling key nuclear facilities and granting international inspectors access to conduct snap inspections, the NYT reported.

According to the newspaper’s sources, discussions remain at a preliminary stage, and the future of the negotiations is uncertain amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.