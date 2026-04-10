US, Iranian negotiators exchange documents in Islamabad

The first day of the meeting between high-level US and Iranian representatives in Pakistan is coming to an end: the parties exchanged written proposals for a peace agreement.

According to Iranian media, the US and Iranian delegations have concluded the second phase of talks in Islamabad on a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Experts from both sides compiled protocols on the issues discussed, and the negotiators exchanged these documents for further consideration in Washington and Tehran.

It is still unknown what compromises the negotiators managed to reach and whether there was any progress on the peace agreement at the meeting in Islamabad.