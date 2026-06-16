Vestnik Kavkaza

US Senate rejects resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers

US Senate rejects resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. Senate voted to block a war powers resolution directing U.S. President Donald Trump to end military hostilities against Iran, the 9th such vote this year and the first since a U.S.-Iran framework deal was announced.

The Senate failed to adopt the motion, led by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, by a 47-48 vote.

The administration has argued that the War Powers Resolution of 1973 - which says the president must remove armed forces from hostilities if Congress has not authorized the war - is unconstitutional.

It has also asserted that a statutory 60-day deadline for the president to terminate the use of force, if he does not have consent from Congress, was paused by a ceasefire in early April, though both sides have carried out attacks since then. 

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