US Treasury Department revokes waiver on Iranian oil

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has suspended the general license issued in June to ease U.S. sanctions against Iran’s oil sector until August 21 and has prohibited new transactions in this sphere.

The department said that starting from July 7, the June 21 general license, which paused unilateral U.S. sanctions against Iran’s oil industry "is revoked and superseded in its entirety" with a new document.

The new document "does not authorize any new transactions, including purchases or loading" with Iran’s oil sector. It also prescribes to wind down all previously authorized transactions, permitted by the initial waiver, until July 17.