US and Iran agree to provisional ceasefire

An immediate ceasefire has been agreed between Iran and the United States, along with their allies, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday, saying it applies "everywhere including Lebanon."

In a statement, the PM said the ceasefire has taken effect immediately.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," Sharif said.

U.S. President Donald Trump showed cautious optimism about the outcome of talks with the Islamic Republic following his announcement of a two-week ceasefire, Fox News said.

According to the U.S. leader, the negotiations are "incredibly complex" and he "does not want them jeopardized."

Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks.

In turn, Tasnim reported a two-week ceasefire with certain conditions was established between Iran, the United States and Israel. Peace negotiations are expected to take place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday, April 10.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, are expected to take part in the planned peace talks with Iran in Pakistan’s Islamabad, CNN reported, citing U.S. administration officials.

According to the report, the talks in Islamabad will be attended by Pakistani mediators.

The schedule of Vance’s foreign tour may be amended to include Islamabad. The U.S. vice president is currently in Hungary.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in turn, confirmed the ceasefire agreement and claimed victory.

“Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," the statement reads.