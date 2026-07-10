US and Iran exchange missile strikes for third time this week

US forces again struck military targets in Iran overnight, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliating by firing missiles at US facilities in the Persian Gulf — marking the third exchange of strikes this week.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latest launches were triggered by an IRGC attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz outside Iran's prescribed route.

Strikes hit the ports of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Chabahar, Qeshm Island, and facilities in Bushehr Province, including the Asaluyeh area. According to CENTCOM, approximately 140 Iranian targets were attacked, including missile and UAV depots, ammunition storage sites, warships, radars, and coastal military infrastructure.

The number of Iranian targets struck by the US over the past week has now exceeded 300.

The IRGC launched retaliatory strikes against US military installations in Gulf Arab monarchies, with several nations reporting they had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones. Tehran itself announced it had carried out attacks but did not specify the targets.

The UAE was the first to report an IRGC attack on its territory. The UAE Defense Ministry said air defense systems had been successfully intercepting Iranian projectiles, counting 12 missiles and UAVs shot down.

Qatar's Interior Ministry issued an overnight advisory urging citizens to stay indoors during the attack. Explosions consistent with air defense activity were heard in Doha.

Bahrain also reported repelling an IRGC attack.