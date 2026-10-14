Vestnik Kavkaza

US and Iran have weeks to avert food crisis - UN

US and Iran have weeks to avert food crisis - UN
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and the United States should agree on an effective mechanism to ensure fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in the coming weeks, or parts of Asia and Africa could face a food crisis, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services Jorge Moreira da Silva told Reuters.

"It's absolutely crucial to get the deal in the next few weeks. Otherwise, we will miss the planting seasonю "If we miss that planting season, the productivity of agriculture would significantly drop and the impact on prices will significantly increase," Moreira da Silva said.

According to the UN official, the issue of fertilizer transit requires an immediate solution. The U.S. and Iran should not make it conditional on a comprehensive agreement, which the parties may reach later.

"What we are telling them is, while you continue your discussions towards a comprehensive deal, let us work, let us do our job," Moreira da Silva said.

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