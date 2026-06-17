US and Iran sign memorandum of understanding

The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House press pool said.

"The White House confirms the president signed the memorandum of understanding while at Versailles," the statement reads.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the text of a Iran-US memorandum has been officially agreed on and signed by both parties.

"The text of an Iran-U.S. memorandum has been officially agreed on as both parties signed it," Press TV quoted him as saying.

Trump has also confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

"It’s signed. I signed it in Versailles. Just signed it," Trump said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer said, citing a U.S. official, that the presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed the memorandum.

"On Sunday, the memorandum of understanding was signed digitally by Vice President Vance and Speaker Ghalibaf and witnessed by President Trump. Now, it has been signed by President Trump and President Pezeshkian," the statement reads.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, in turn, said that "President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles." According to the journalist, "a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries."