US approves draft agreement with Iran submitted by mediators, media report

Sources report that the US is ready to reach a deal with Iran. According to the reports, Washington has agreed to terms conveyed by Tehran through intermediaries.

The United States has approved a draft agreement with Iran that was presented by mediators, sources from the negotiating delegations said on November 3.

According to Al Arabi Al Jadeed, the document in question is a draft memorandum of understanding, which a Qatari delegation presented to Iran yesterday.

Earlier reports said that Iran had proposed a seven-point plan to the US, offering options for opening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of a maritime blockade and the removal of restrictions on oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal. Subsequently, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that it had received a response from the US and had conveyed its assessment of Washington’s reply through Qatar.