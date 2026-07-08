US attacks on Iran could last up to one month

U.S. officials believe that the current round of U.S. strikes on Iran could last up to a month, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, "the current escalation could last a day or two, a week or a month," depending on what steps Iran takes.

The official said the current escalation stems from frustration among a part of the Iranian leadership who believe the deal with the U.S. has not delivered real benefits for Tehran.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over, accusing Tehran of violating bilateral agreements.

Following a new round of U.S. strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would be open only if Tehran’s conditions were met and that Washington’s threats would not work. He stressed that U.S. intimidation and broken promises would have consequences.