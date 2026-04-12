US begins blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The USA has begun a military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, acting on an order from President Donald Trump following the failure of US-Iranian talks in Pakistan.

The blockade is being carried out by US Central Command and applies to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, as well as traffic from ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Shortly after the blockade took effect, Trump posted a warning on social media that any Iranian vessel approaching the blockade would be "immediately destroyed".

CENTCOM had previously announced the blockade would begin at 5:00 PM Moscow time on April 13. Iran had blocked the strait earlier.