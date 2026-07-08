US completes another wave of strikes against Iran

The U.S. Central Command said its forces have completed another series of strikes against Iran, hitting 90 targets.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, July 8, to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement reads.

"U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline."

A day before, the United States attacked 80 targets in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened only after Tehran's conditions are met, not under threats from Washington. He stressed that the United States’ threats and breaking promises "are no longer cost-free.".