US completes new wave of strikes on Iran

U.S. military forces have completed a new series of strikes on Iran, hitting more than 80 targets, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions," the CENTCOM said.

The command claims to have "struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait [of Hormuz]."

Earlier, U.S. military forces have begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions have occurred on the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Kharg, Press TV reported. Earlier, reports emerged of explosions in the Iranian port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

The command of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces "Khatam al-Anbiya" stated that it will respond to U.S. aggression and will not allow interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.