Vestnik Kavkaza

US considering resuming limited strikes on Iran - report

US considering resuming limited strikes on Iran - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering resuming strikes on Iran on a limited scale following unsuccessful talks in Pakistan in order to push Tehran to make concessions, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, a resumption of "a full-fledged bombing campaign" against Iran has not been ruled out. However, it is seen as less likely due to the risk of regional destabilization and dragging Washington into a prolonged military conflict.

The WSJ said each scenario carries significant risks. A full-scale military campaign could deplete U.S. weapons stockpiles, while drawing down military operations could be seen as Tehran’s victory.

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