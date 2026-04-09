US delegation arrives in Islamabad

U.S. negotiators has arrived in Islamabad ahead of peace talks with Iran, Pakistan’s⁠ foreign minister Ishaq Dar said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad to lead the ceasefire negotiations. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have also landed in Islamabad for talks with Iran.

High-profile Iranian officials have also arrived in Islamabad last night for the ceasefire talks with the U.S., including Tehran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Yesterday, JD Vance said he expects constructive negotiations with the Iranian side in Pakistan.

"We're looking forward to negotiation. I think it's going to be positive. As the U.S. President said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive. The President gave us some pretty clear guidelines, and we're going to see," Vance said.

On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran's 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations.

These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region.

Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran's willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran.