US detects no significant aid to Iran from abroad - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims that Iran is receiving outside assistance that is altering the dynamics of the conflict.

Asked by reporters whether the U.S. knows which countries are aiding Iran in the ongoing war, he declined to name any. But the Secretary of State said he doesn't believe that foreign assistance is helping Tehran in any meaningful way.

"We don't believe anybody is giving Iran anything that's changing the dynamics or the parameters of what we're seeing," Rubio said.

He said Iran would continue to pay a price for attacks on US naval vessels, as the U.S. maintains economic pressure on Tehran.