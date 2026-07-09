US does not want Israel to participate in new round of conflict with Iran - report

The United States does not want Israel to participate in the latest round of hostilities with Iran for fear of losing control over how the conflict progresses, CNN quoted two Israeli sources as saying.

According to a source, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would like to join the U.S. strikes, but Washington has so far indicated that it doesn't want that. The White House has not yet commented on this information.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier that the army is ready to resume military operations against Iran on its own, if necessary.

According to a CNN source, Israel believes that Trump is not interested in returning to a full-scale war but could restore the naval blockade of Iranian ports.