US downs-several Iranian drones heading toward Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command said on Friday that U.S. forces shot down an unspecified number of Iranian one-way attack drones in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones targeting commercial ships attempting to transit the strategic maritime corridor. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit,” the post stated.

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority declared on Thursday that the strait would be “closed until further notice” due to the tensions created by the U.S. forces in the region.

The deputy chief of Iran's Army for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said both sides of the Strait of Hormuz are firmly under the control of Iran’s Armed Forces, saying no vessel can enter strategic waterway without Iran’s authorization.