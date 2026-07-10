US expands list of sanctions against Iran

The United States has imposed sanctions on Dubai-based financier Ali Ansari, who, according to the U.S. government, is a financier of "Iranian elites."

According to the U.S. Treasury, Washington's current restrictions also apply to three Iranian "shadow exchange houses," one Hong Kong-based firm, and one UAE-based company. It said that all blacklisted firms and people are involved in the illegal financial activities of the Iranian government and circumvention of U.S. sanctions.

Ansari allegedly acted in the interests of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The shadow exchange houses move "billions of dollars annually" through shell companies in the interests of Iranian banks under sanctions.