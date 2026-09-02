US intercepts over 85 vessels after resuming Hormuz blockade

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Washington is continuing its blockade against Iran, redirecting 86 commercial vessels as of September 3.

Only six commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on September 2, down from 11 on September 1, Reuters reported, citing Kpler data.

The vessels included two very large gas carriers, two long-range tankers, one Supramax tanker and one Panamax tanker, according to the data. The number of vessels transiting the ·waterway could change as ·some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage, the news agency noted.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. armed forces destroyed 28 ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night.