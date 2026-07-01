US may resume military action against Iran - Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance did not rule out resuming military operations against Iran, when asked about whether he guaranteed that the U.S. would not resume military action against Iran.

"I can't commit to anything, because obviously it depends on what the Iranians are ultimately going to do. What I can commit to is the president's not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there's a clearly defined purpose for it," Vance said.

According to him, that's up to the Iranians.

"If they try to rebuild their nuclear program, if they try to start shooting at commercial vessels again, that's going to change our calculus," Vance said.

At the same time, he appreciated the course of technical consultations between the United States and Iran.