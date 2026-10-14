US may use mother of all bombs against Iran

The U.S. military has developed new strike plans that include potentially using the so-called “mother of all bombs” to target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, CNN reported, citing U.S. officials.

It may happen if U.S. President Donald Trump gives the order to resume combat operations either before or after the midterm elections.

Using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, for the first time in the conflict with Iran would mark a notable escalation, even though there are doubts over how effective it would be in accomplishing any of Trump’s stated strategic objectives or tipping the balance of the war.

For months, Trump and his advisers have discussed options that could act as a “definitive” end to the war. Over the course of the last several weeks, White House advisers have held meetings to discuss various options for Iran.

Trump has ordered the military to develop additional strike packages against Iranian targets that include “a lot of energy infrastructure” and the potential use of a MOAB, one of the sources said.