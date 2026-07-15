US not to conduct ground operation to change Iran's government - Vance

The United States will not send the military for a ground operation in Iran with the aim of changing the government, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said.

"We're not going to send 150,000 ground troops in order to accomplish a change in a regime unless the people on the ground themselves want to accomplish that outcome," JD Vance said.

"To propose sending in the troops, you're basically saying that the U.S. military should do the job for the Iranian people. We're not in that business anymore," he noted.

According to the U.S. Vice President, the United States is currently striving to ensure the unhindered transportation of oil and gas, as well as "to keep the Iranians from having a nuclear weapons program and using the tools of diplomacy and military power to accomplish that.".