Hormuz to stay closed until US ends acts of aggression - IRGC

The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed “until the United States ends its acts of aggression”, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

Iran’s army and the IRGC carried out separate attacks on U.S. targets in Jordan and Kuwait after U.S. forces struck the Islamic Republic, Iranian state television IRIB reports.

The army says it targeted the Al-Azraq base in Jordan with drones, state TV IRIB reports. Separately, the IRGC says it fired cruise missiles at a U.S. military logistics center at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait, stressing that

The IRGC also says it struck facilities used by the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, state television reports.